South gets swept by Derby at home

Girls Game, South 32, Derby 51

The Cougars came into tonight at 1-3 looking to get back on the winning side of things after suffering a loss on the road against Hutchinson Tuesday night. South got off to another hot start in the first quarter Anahyssa Nash led the way with six.

Heading into the second quarter the Cougars led 14-12. The Iowa State commit Addy Brown got hot in the second quarter and led the Panthers to a lead heading into halftime, 24-20. Brown had an outrageous 17 of the 24 Panther points in the first half. For the cougars Nash had 6, and Herbel with 3.

Derby started pulling away a little bit in the third quarter with Jaden Wilsom catching the hot hand from behind the ark drilling two 3’s to give Derby a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter. It was the full court press in the fourth quarter by Derby that helped the Panthers really pull away from the Cougars as South had trouble getting across half court.

In the end it was a Panther victory 51-32 over the Cougars. Despite the defeat the score doesn’t tell the whole story for Salina South as they played extremely well and showed tremendous improvements from just a few days ago particularly with facing the 2-3 zone defense. The Cougars fall to 1-4 on the young season and will be back in action December 20th at home against Maize.

Boys game- Derby 65, South 42

The Cougars were coming into tonight’s game looking for the first win of the season as Derby tried to stay undefeated. The Cougars found out quickly how good Derby was after Dallas Metzger hit 4 straight threes to start the game for the Panthers. With the help of Sajdak and Purucker the Cougars were able to stay in it and trailed by just 3, 17-14, at the end of one. Metzger had 15 of the 17 first quarter points for Derby.

Derby couldn’t stop scoring in the second quarter led primarily by Franklin (6) and Brown (10) as they led South 44-23 at the half. The first half scoring for South was led by Sajdak (8) and Purucker (6). It was a back and forth 3rd quarter as South tried to slip their way back into the ballgame but the outstanding shooting by Derby kept them ahead as they led 59-32 heading into the 4th quarter.

Thanks to a great 2nd half performance by Purucker South was able to stay in the ballgame a little longer, but Derby, led by Brown (18), Franklin (12) and Metzger (21) was just too strong offensively and ultimately defeated the Cougars 65-42. The Cougars fell to 0-5 on the young season.

