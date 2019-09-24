Sound Garden in Oakdale Park to Receive Big Upgrade

Installed in Oakdale Park in 2013, the Sound Garden provides an accessible, fun way for children to experiment with music and rhythm in a dynamic, outdoor setting.

The 10-piece installation was a joint project between the friends and family of Janice Pankratz (who passed away in 2012), Salina AMBUCS clubs, and the City of Salina Parks and Recreation and Arts & Humanities departments, with support from the Greater Salina Community Foundation. The Sound Garden is a tribute to Pankratz, a former employee of the Salina Parks and Recreation Department, who worked with disabled individuals for 25 years.

In an effort to upgrade and improve the Sound Garden, multiple service organizations contributed $14,000 towards:

-Four sculptural flowers of different sizes, heights, colors and notes

– A sculptural harp and 11 chimes

– Lily pad cymbals

– Replacement of Salina Arts and Humanities sign

Contributors include: Salina Community Foundation, $4000; Salina Rotary, $5,000; Breakfast Ambucs, $2000; Noon Ambucs, $2000; and Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation, $1000. The Parks and Recreation Department maintains the Sound Garden and will assist with installation of the upgrades.

A check presentation with all contributors will take place at the Sound Garden, located by Mulberry Bridge in Oakdale Park, on Thursday, September 26 at 9:45 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The presentation will be broadcast on Facebook Live via the City of Salina’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.