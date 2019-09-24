Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 85 ° | Lo: 64 °

Sound Garden in Oakdale Park to Receive Big Upgrade

Chris CottenSeptember 24, 2019

Installed in Oakdale Park in 2013, the Sound Garden provides an accessible, fun way for children to experiment with music and rhythm in a dynamic, outdoor setting.

The 10-piece installation was a joint project between the friends and family of Janice Pankratz (who passed away in 2012), Salina AMBUCS clubs, and the City of Salina Parks and Recreation and Arts & Humanities departments, with support from the Greater Salina Community Foundation. The Sound Garden is a tribute to Pankratz, a former employee of the Salina Parks and Recreation Department, who worked with disabled individuals for 25 years.

In an effort to upgrade and improve the Sound Garden, multiple service organizations contributed $14,000 towards:

-Four sculptural flowers of different sizes, heights, colors and notes
– A sculptural harp and 11 chimes
– Lily pad cymbals
– Replacement of Salina Arts and Humanities sign

Contributors include: Salina Community Foundation, $4000; Salina Rotary, $5,000; Breakfast Ambucs, $2000; Noon Ambucs, $2000; and Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation, $1000. The Parks and Recreation Department maintains the Sound Garden and will assist with installation of the upgrades.

A check presentation with all contributors will take place at the Sound Garden, located by Mulberry Bridge in Oakdale Park, on Thursday, September 26 at 9:45 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The presentation will be broadcast on Facebook Live via the City of Salina’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Sculpture Missing from Downtown

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a sculpture which is missing from downtown Sa...

September 24, 2019 Comments

Sound Garden in Oakdale Park to Rec...

Top News

September 24, 2019

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Weekly Press C...

Sports News

September 24, 2019

Arrest Made in Stolen Checks Case

Kansas News

September 24, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arrest Made in Stolen Che...
September 24, 2019Comments
Salina Hosting National A...
September 24, 2019Comments
Second Kansas Vaping-Rela...
September 24, 2019Comments
KC and the Sunshine Band ...
September 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH