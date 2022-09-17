South falls at Campus in high-scoring affair

It was a high scoring affair on Friday night in Haysville, as Salina South traveled to play the Campus Colts, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.

After getting a safety on the 2nd play of the game defensively, the Colts offense struck quickly with an 8yd TD run by running back Sicard to extend the Campus lead to 9-0. The Cougars wasted no time striking back with a 40yd TD pass from young QB Landon Putman to senior WR Creighton Mordrow to cut the lead to 9-7.

Campus would strike back with touchdowns in each of their first two drives to start the second quarter with a TD run by both Buckles and Klitizing, giving the Colts a 23-7 advantage. The Cougars offense would cut the lead to 9 after the 2yd TD run by star running back Ian Andalon but it was short lived by a Colts defensive pick six by Harley Buller who took it 56 yards to the house to extend the lead to 30-13 heading into the half.

Salina South would make a 10 point game but Colts QB Drake Mcpherson would answer back with a 58yd TD pass to Skylar Rardin, his longest completion of the night, to give Campus a 36-20 lead midway through the the third. Andalon ran in from 7yds out for his second TD of the night to cut the lead back to 10 to start the 4th quarter. After Buckles ran in his second TD of the game things weren’t looking good for the cougars until a huge 53 yard scoop and score by the Salina South defense to make it a 43-33 Colts lead with just over 6 minutes to play. Buckles was the star of the show and rushed for two more TDs in the final six minutes of the game, making four rushing touchdowns on the night. Putman had a late TD pass in the 4th quarter but it was too little, too late as Campus defeated Salina South 56-41.

The Nex-tech Wireless player of the game for the cougars is star running back #8 Ian Andalon, Andalon got a majority of the touches tonight and came up with some big runs to keep Salina South in this ballgame including two TD runs.

H&R Block of the game goes to #64 Derek Vargas the starting center. Vargas had a big block on moving to the right side of the line that created a crease for Andalon to score a TD which at the time brought the cougars within 10.