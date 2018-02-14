South Coach Helps #CarterTough Effort

The Salina South Boys Basketball Team was beyond tough Tuesday night in Derby. It was #CarterTough.

Tuesday night was #CarterTough night in Derby. The night was to honor 7-year-old Carter Roberts, who within the last week lost his battle with childhood DIPG cancer.

Carter was the son of a Derby alum and former athlete. Fans in Derby were urged to wear blue to honor Carter, and his family.

Salina South Basketball Coach Jason Hooper told KSAL News that he found out about the special night via social media, and reached out to Derby Coach Brett Flory to see of there was anything he could do to help in the effort. Flory said that he had hoped to get special t-shirts made for his team to wear during warmups, but because it was such short notice he was unable to get any made. Hooper told Flory “let me make some calls and see what I can do.”

Hooper said he reached out to Mike McMahon in Salina, and along with some help from Shirts By Francis he was able to get some special shirts made.

Hooper brought enough shirts with for both teams, the Derby team and the South team, to wear. Both teams wore the blue #CarterTough shirts during pregame warmups.

Prior to the start of the game there was a moment of silence, and brief, poignant ceremony to honor the Roberts family.

Once the blue shirts came off, it was all business. Derby ran away with a 50 point win.