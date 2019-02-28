South Closes Season at Wichita Heights for Third Straight Year

Wichita Heights has turned into a postseason haven for the Salina South boys basketball team.

Unfortunately, it’s been the final resting place.

Jaxon Pillich paced four double-digit scorers with 19 points, Heights’ stifling defense forced 20-plus turnovers, and the Falcons advanced to the Class 5A Sub-State championship with a 69-35 victory Thursday night. Salina South ended the season with an 8-13 record.

Wichita Heights (16-5) jumped ahead early, building a 9-2 advantage. Salina South didn’t flinch, despite having just one point in the first half in last year’s contest. The Cougars answered with a 9-0 spurt, grabbing an 11-9 cushion in the process.

The Falcons turned to their full-court pressure to reclaim the lead for good. Wichita Heights forced 14 turnovers in the first half, going on a 24-3 run that put Heights up by 19. South scored the final six points of the half to make it 33-20 at the break.

The Cougars would get the first bucket in the third frame to trim the deficit to 11, but the Falcons would fly away from that point.

Senior Elex Banks paced the Cougars with 11 points in his high school finale. Sophomore Colin Schreiber added 10 points for the Cougars, who see a slew of talent returning for 2019-20.

Wichita Heights faces Salina Central Saturday. Listen to the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.