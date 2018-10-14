Salina, KS

South Claims First Trophy at State in Program History

Pat StrathmanOctober 14, 2018

Salina South girls tennis coach Ryan Stuart knew the fall could be a special season.

The team made sure to follow through.

Five Salina South Cougars placed, propelling South to a third place finish at the Class 5A state tennis meet. South took home a state trophy for the first time in program history.

South ended up with 25 points, behind Kapaun’s 39 and Bishop Carroll’s 44. Doubles team of Sydney McAdoo and Jadyn Zamecnik set the tone, placing sixth. Jillian Coleman and Alexxa Nunemaker weren’t too far behind, taking eighth. In singles action, Robyn Logan grabbed eighth.

Salina Central was just outside the top three, accumulating 18 points for fourth. Callie Sanborn and doubles team of Maddie Stack and Grace Holgerson each took seventh.

Class 3-2-1A

Sacred Heart’s Lily Perrin took home the bronze after a 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 victory over Hesston’s Halle Krehbiel.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

