South, Central Basketball Players on AVCTL All-League Lists

Six Salina Basketball Athletes earned All-League honors from their respective Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division’s coaches. Salina South represented by two athletes, while Salina Central saw four athletes honored.
SALINA SOUTH COUGARS – ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL DIVISION I
Honorable Mention – Jace Humphrey
Honorable Mention – Brady Howard
SALINA CENTRAL MUSTANGS – ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL DIVISION II
Second Team – Thomas McClendon
Honorable Mention – Dezmyn Gibson
Honorable Mention – Kaden Snyder
Honorable Mention – Kamryn Jones