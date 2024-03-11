South, Central Basketball Players on AVCTL All-League Lists

Six Salina Basketball Athletes earned All-League honors from their respective Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division’s coaches. Salina South represented by two athletes, while Salina Central saw four athletes honored.

SALINA SOUTH COUGARS – ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL DIVISION I

Honorable Mention – Jace Humphrey

Honorable Mention – Brady Howard

SALINA CENTRAL MUSTANGS – ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL DIVISION II

Second Team – Thomas McClendon

Honorable Mention – Dezmyn Gibson

Honorable Mention – Kaden Snyder

Honorable Mention – Kamryn Jones