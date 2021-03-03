Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 34 °

South Boys Shut Down Central, Advance to Sub-State Title

Pat StrathmanMarch 3, 2021

The Salina South boys basketball team struggled to get in offensive rhythm early. Instead of unhinging, the Cougars remained patient and continued to lock up defensively.

That recipe not only propelled South to a win over its cross-town rival, but also put South one step closer to the Class 5A state tournament.

Salina South rallied down 12 early and forced over 20 turnovers as the Cougars shut down the Salina Central Mustangs, 46-33, Wednesday night at Salina South High School. South advances to the Sub-State #1 championship, squaring off with undefeated Hays Saturday afternoon.

While Salina South failed to make shots to start, Salina Central (7-14) was in the zone. The Mustangs raced out to a 13-1 advantage following threes by Hayden Vidrickson, Logan Losey, and Caden Kickhaefer. South turned to the transition game to finally log its first field goal. Colin Schreiber recorded a two-handed slam in traffic, making it 13-3 after the first.

The senior kickstarted South’s offense, drilling his third triple of the season, pulling the Cougars within seven. Central scored twice to make it a nine-point affair, but had issues handling the ball.

After trailing by seven, South (16-4) registered a bucket to cut the deficit to 19-14 at intermission. The final two points of the half, sparked a 13-2 spurt spanning the second and third periods. Devon Junghans nailed his first three of the night, rocketing the Cougars ahead, 25-21. Josh Jordan followed with a trey of his own, expanding the advantage to six.

Central crawled back within three, but Jordan’s last-second bucket to close the third only ignited a 16-point final frame for the Cougars.

Jordan paced the Cougars with 15 points, 13 coming in the second half. Junghans finished with 12, 11 in the final 16 minutes. Schreiber filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and five steals.

Central’s top scorers all season led the Mustangs. Reed McHenry scored 14 points while Kickhaefer ended up with 10.

Salina South travels to Hays Saturday. Tipoff at 3 pm on Y93.7.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets & Results

March 2, 2021 11:30 pm

Central Girls Pull Away from Hays, Advance to...

 11:24 pm

South Pulls Away For Sub-State Win

 10:58 pm

2021 State Wrestling Results

February 28, 2021 8:30 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Boys Shut Down Central, Advan...

The Salina South boys basketball team struggled to get in offensive rhythm early. Instead of unhingi...

March 3, 2021 Comments

Shockers Earn Road Victory Against ...

Sports News

March 3, 2021

13 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

COVID-19 Top News

March 3, 2021

K-State Opens Spring Football Pract...

Sports News

March 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Etzanoa Zoom: The Great C...
March 3, 2021Comments
Teen Steals Sister’s Car
March 3, 2021Comments
“Storm Fury” Virtual ...
March 3, 2021Comments
Message Indicated Tornado...
March 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices