South boys earn first win in SIT

SALINA SOUTH 62, BUHLER 52

Salina South picks up their first win of the year, defeating the Buhler Crusaders 62-52 in the final day of the 2024 Salina Invitational Tournament. While the final score was a 10 point differential, the game was not that close throughout.

The Cougars were lead in scoring by Sawyer Walker with 17 points including three 3 point shots. Brady Howard, was hot from 3 point range early on with three 3 points shots of his own late in the 1st quarter and leading into the 2nd. Jace Humphrey was dominate in the paint offensively and defensively as he ended the night with 15 points and was awarded the H&R Block of the Game. Quevon Purucker ended the ball game with 7 total points and had an impactful performance creating turnovers and contesting shots.

Buhler had struggles on both sides of the ball. Many shots by the Crusaders were contested by the Cougars. Mitchell McDaniel led the Crusaders with 15 points with 10 of those points coming in the 4th quarter to close the gap. Jalen Crable contributed to the scoring in the 4th quarter for the Crusaders with 6 points.

Fouls were on the verge of being an issue for both teams in the game, but the only player to foul out was Jared Miller of the Crusaders. For the Cougars, Gavin DeVoe had 4 fouls, while Jace Humphrey, and Layson Sajdak both had 3 fouls apiece.

With the win, Salina South improved to 1-9 on the season while Buhler dropped to 1-9. The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday January 23rd against Newton.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Sawyer Walker

H&R Block of the Game: Jace Humphrey

Scoring:

Buhler: 7 / 12 / 11 / 22 52

Salina South: 17 / 17 / 17 / 11 62