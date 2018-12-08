South Boys Basketball Gets Inspiring Road Win

Salina South knocked down big shots and came up with just enough stops to get the first win of the year on Friday night at Baker Fieldhouse, with a 70-58 road win at Buhler.

The Cougars came in winless and off of a near-30 point loss during the midweek at Maize. South was able to shrug off the effects and lead Buhler virtually from start to finish.

Devon Junghans paced South early on. The soph. guard was on fire from behind the arch all night to give South the lead.

A.J. Johnson would also play stellar defense and hit some timely shots to put the Cougars up 22-17 in the final minutes of the first half. However, the Cougars had a few mental errors in the final minute which allowed Buhler to tie the game at halftime, 22-22.

Salina South was not to be deterred on this night though. The Cougars started the third quarter on a 9-0 run. Elex Banks, who sat on the bench most of the first half due to foul trouble, scored at will on the inside in the second half–where he scored 15 of his 17 points.

South outscored Buhler in the third quarter, 23-12 to take a double-digit lead in to the fourth quarter.

Buhler would continue to knock down 3-pointers to stay in striking distance, but it was too much Salina South as both Johnson and Banks would be too much for the Crusaders to overcome.

Buhler (1-1) never got closer than 10 points behind in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders had two players score 14 points each in Taiden Hawkinson and Isaac LeShore.

Salina South (1-2, 0-2 AVCTL-I) scored its first win on the season on Friday night. The Cougars had a trio in double-figures. Johnson scored 20 points with both Banks and Junghans adding in 17.

Buhler 54, SALINA SOUTH GIRLS 42

Salina South would race out to a 6-2 lead, however, a 10-0 spurt by Buhler gave the Crusaders the lead that they would never surrender.

Buhler carried a 26-17 lead in to halftime and Salina South just never seemed able to string together enough makes to make a game of it.

Two different points in the second half, the Cougars trimmed the Crusader lead to seven points, but never any closer.

Buhler (2-0) had two scorers in double-figures with Alyvia Owens leading the way for 17 points and Maggie Epp adding in 14.

Salina South (0-3, 0-2 AVCTL-I) was led by Gretchen Cox with 10 points and six rebounds.

Both Salina South teams return home on Tuesday night to host the Newton Railers. Tip times are set for 6/7:30 on Y-93.7.