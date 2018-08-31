Salina, KS

South Blanked at McPherson

Todd PittengerAugust 31, 2018

The Salina South Cougars had a tough start to the 2018 high school football season. The Cougars went on the road to McPherson and came home on the short end of a 21-0 score.

McPherson scored the only points of the first half and never looked back. The Bullpups got on the board with 4:32 left in the first quarter on a Jace Kinnamon 51 yard sprint to the end zone. South blocked the PAT.  The score was 6 – 0 at halftime.

The Bullpups scored again late in the third quarter on another long touchdown run. Jacob Feil got loose for a 38 yard scamper to pay dirt. McPherson was successful on a two-point conversion and led 14 -0 at the end of the third quarter.

McPherson would score its final touchdown of the nigh on a Kyler Hoppes to Aaron Powell 19 yard pass. The PAT was good, and the Bullpups led 21-0.

The South offense could never get on track. The passing game could never get into a consistent rhythm, with quarterback Terran Galloway pressured most of the game. When he was able to throw, his favorite target was Ty Garrett.  The running game did not fare much better.

The Cougars (0-1) are back home next week hosting Dodge City (0-1) who last their season opener to Campus  47 -9.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

