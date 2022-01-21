South Basketball teams defeated in SIT openers

GIRLS: 6A #8 Liberal 46, Salina South 22

The Saline South girls basketball team opened the 43rd annual Salina Invitational Tournament by playing host to the Liberal Lady Redskins, who entered ranked in the top 10 of Class 6A.

In the first quarter, the South defense kept them in the contest, holding Liberal to just 12 points, but their own offensive struggles would never allow them a lead.

In the second quarter, South would tie the game at 12 in the opening moments of the period, but Liberal closed the quarter on a 7-0 run heading into the break.

The Second half would belong entirely to the Lady Redskins, as their high-pressure defense would never allow the Cougars any comfortability. The Cougars mustered only 10 points in the second half, while the Redskins would create transition opportunities frequently, leading to a 27-point half.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Sydney Peterson, who tallied 10 points in the loss. Salina South will move on to the consolation bracket to take on the Buhler Crusaders at 6p.m. at South High School.

Liberal – 12 / 7 / 15 / 12 – 46

Salina South – 8 / 4 / 5 / 5 – 22

BOYS: 4A #2 Buhler 60, Salina South 38

Opening the Salina Invitational, Salina South got a chance at revenge against the team who handed them their first loss of the season. The Buhler Crusaders defeated the Cougars back on December 7th.

On Thursday night, the Cougars came out of the games with a little extra pep in their step, jumping out to a 14-8 lead late in the firs quarter, but a three pointer from Jack Voth would get Buhler back within three at the end of the opening stanza.

In the second quarter, the Cougar offense became stagnant, frustrated by a lanky, athletic bunch of Crusaders. The visitors stifled South, holding them to just five points in the second period, all the while imposing their will offensively, turning what had been a six point deficit into a 13 point lead at the half.

Out of halftime, once again the Cougars would come out with an extra step, scoring the first six points of the quarter, but again, the Crusaders would answer the bell, responding with seven-straight of their own. In all, the Crusaders proved to be far too much for South, outscoring the Cougars 28-19 in the second half en route to a commanding 60-38 win to open the S.I.T..

Salina South will host the Concordia Panthers in the consolation bracket tomorrow at 7:30p.m..

Both of Salina South’s Friday contests will air on Y93.7 and at KSAL.com.

Buhler – 11 / 21 / 13 / 15 – 60

Salina South – 14 / 5 / 14 / 5 – 38