Salina, KS

Now: 14 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 8 °

South Basketball teams defeated in SIT openers

Jackson SchneiderJanuary 21, 2022

GIRLS: 6A #8 Liberal 46, Salina South 22

The Saline South girls basketball team opened the 43rd annual Salina Invitational Tournament by playing host to the Liberal Lady Redskins, who entered ranked in the top 10 of Class 6A.

In the first quarter, the South defense kept them in the contest, holding Liberal to just 12 points, but their own offensive struggles would never allow them a lead.

In the second quarter, South would tie the game at 12 in the opening moments of the period, but Liberal closed the quarter on a 7-0 run heading into the break.

The Second half would belong entirely to the Lady Redskins, as their high-pressure defense would never allow the Cougars any comfortability. The Cougars mustered only 10 points in the second half, while the Redskins would create transition opportunities frequently, leading to a 27-point half.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Sydney Peterson, who tallied 10 points in the loss. Salina South will move on to the consolation bracket to take on the Buhler Crusaders at 6p.m. at South High School.

Liberal – 12 / 7 / 15 / 12 – 46

Salina South – 8 / 4 / 5 / 5 – 22

BOYS: 4A #2 Buhler 60, Salina South 38

Opening the Salina Invitational, Salina South got a chance at revenge against the team who handed them their first loss of the season. The Buhler Crusaders defeated the Cougars back on December 7th.

On Thursday night, the Cougars came out of the games with a little extra pep in their step, jumping out to a 14-8 lead late in the firs quarter, but a three pointer from Jack Voth would get Buhler back within three at the end of the opening stanza.

In the second quarter, the Cougar offense became stagnant, frustrated by a lanky, athletic bunch of Crusaders. The visitors stifled South, holding them to just five points in the second period, all the while imposing their will offensively, turning what had been a six point deficit into a 13 point lead at the half.

Out of halftime, once again the Cougars would come out with an extra step, scoring the first six points of the quarter, but again, the Crusaders would answer the bell, responding with seven-straight of their own. In all, the Crusaders proved to be far too much for South, outscoring the Cougars 28-19 in the second half en route to a commanding 60-38 win to open the S.I.T..

Salina South will host the Concordia Panthers in the consolation bracket tomorrow at 7:30p.m..

Both of Salina South’s Friday contests will air on Y93.7 and at KSAL.com.

Buhler – 11 / 21 / 13 / 15 – 60

Salina South – 14 / 5 / 14 / 5 – 38

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Basketball teams defeated in ...

GIRLS: 6A #8 Liberal 46, Salina South 22 The Saline South girls basketball team opened the 43rd a...

January 21, 2022 Comments

Mustang Teams Defeat Abilene to sta...

Sports News

January 20, 2022

Viking Boys win 2nd round game at S...

Sports News

January 20, 2022

Central Alum Promoted at KC College

Top News

January 20, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo Director Resigns
January 20, 2022Comments
Relay For Life Kickoff Pl...
January 20, 2022Comments
Record Number of New COVI...
January 19, 2022Comments
Spring Enrollment Record ...
January 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices