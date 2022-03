South and Central standouts named to AVCTL I & II GBB Teams

Jackson Schneider March 14, 2022

Salina South Cougars – AVCTL-I 1st Team – Sydney Peterson Honorable Mention – Kylie Arnold Honorable Mention – Lauren Harris Salina Central Mustangs – AVCTL-II 1st Team – Hampton Williams 1st Team – Aubrie Kierscht 2nd Team – Mykayla Cunningham Honorable Mention – Chaliscia Samilton Honorable Mention – Landry Stewart

