South and Central split rivalry matchups

GIRLS: SALINA SOUTH 51, SALINA CENTRAL 46

Salina South snapped a five-game winning streak against Salina Central on Friday night, taking down their crosstown rivals 51-46 in a classic from Mabee Arena at Kansas Wesleyan.

Sophomore Paityn Fritz was the best player on the floor, leading all scorers with 25 points, and commanding the South offense down the stretch, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter alone.

Salina Central attacked the game as they have so often in the last few years, with a well-rounded scoring effort and relentless defense. Callan Hall scored 13, with Saniya Triplett adding 10 and the Mustangs’ only double figure scorers, but Tyler Vidricksen (9) and Azbey Peckham (8) put in plenty of work as well.

The Mustang defense caused South ample problems early, creating havoc in the backcourt and forcing several turnovers, but as the game went on the Cougars became more accustomed to the constant pressure, and once they got into their offense, they were much more comfortable.

Each team held leads in the game, with both getting out in front by more than five at different points, but South would hold the Central offense in check in the fourth quarter, allowing just 10 points, giving their offense the breathing room it needed.

The win was South’s first over Central since February 2, 2021, and lifts Justin Ebert’s crew to 3-0 heading into a big stretch ahead, with AVCTL-I play looming.

Salina Central falls to 1-2 and will travel to Goddard on Tuesday as they look to get back on track.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (1-2) – 13 – 8 – 15 – 10 / 46

Salina South (3-0) – 9 – 13 – 12 – 17 / 51

Individual Scoring

Salina Central

Callan Hall – 13

Saniya Triplett – 10

Tyler Vidricksen – 9

Azbey Peckham – 8

Elle Denning, Maylin Owen, Charlize Waltman – 2

Salina South

Paityn Fritz – 25

Tamia Cheeks – 17

Mercedes Tarver – 4

Elle Barth – 3

Brooklyn Jordan – 2

BOYS: SALINA CENTRAL 65, SALINA SOUTH 57

Both Salina South and Salina Central entered Friday night’s matchup winless, but few things can fix a season like a win over your arch rival. Salina Central got exactly that inside a packed Mabee Arena, taking down the Cougars 65-57.

Both teams would trade leads all night long, but it would be the Mustangs who put together the biggest of them all.

Midway through the third quarter, South would uncork a 9-0 run prompting a Billy Graf timeout. After that, Central would punch right back with 12-straight of their own. Nine of those points came from one of the stars of the evening Kaden Snyder, who scored at will in the second half, and led the Mustangs to a late charge, scoring 30 points in the game.

Sawyer Walker wouldn’t let Central get off easy though, as he would drain seven three pointers and score 30 points himself, keeping South in the game until the final moments.

With the win, Salina Central gets its first victory under Coach Graf, who joined the Mustang staff this past summer. The victory also improves the Mustangs’ record to 1-2 as they prepare for AVCTL-II league play on Tuesday night.

Salina South falls to 0-3, despite a gritty effort while shorthanded, playing without two starters due to injury. The Cougars will return home on Tuesday to begin league play in their own right, hosting Hutchinson on Tuesday evening.

Score Breakdown

Salina Central (1-2) – 9 – 13 – 21 – 22 / 65

Salina South (0-3) – 6 – 15 – 20 – 16 / 57

Individual Scoring

Salina Central

Kaden Snyder – 30

Mason Nemechek, Kamryn Jones – 10

Dez Gibson – 6

Brody Farthing – 5

Salina South

Sawyer Walker – 30

Jace Humphrey – 10

Jaxon Myers – 7

Gavin Devoe – 6

Dakaree Small, Andrew Harris – 2

