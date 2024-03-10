South, Central Girls Basketball All-League performers

Salina South and Salina Central’s Girls Basketball Teams each saw multiple athletes honored by the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League for their accomplishments on the basketball court this season.
Salina South was headlined by AVCTL-I Defensive Player of the Year, Junior Tamia Cheeks.
ALL-AVCTL-I HONOREES
Defensive Player of the Year – Tamia Cheeks
Second Team – Tamia Cheeks
Second Team – Brooklyn Jordan
Second Team – Paityn Fritz
Honorable Mention – Mercedes Tarver
ALL-AVCTL-II HONOREES
Second Team – Saniya Triplett
Honorable Mention – Callan Hall
Honorable Mention – Azbey Peckham
Honorable Mention – Tyler Vidricksen