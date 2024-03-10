South, Central Girls Basketball All-League performers

Salina South and Salina Central’s Girls Basketball Teams each saw multiple athletes honored by the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League for their accomplishments on the basketball court this season.

Salina South was headlined by AVCTL-I Defensive Player of the Year, Junior Tamia Cheeks.

ALL-AVCTL-I HONOREES

Defensive Player of the Year – Tamia Cheeks

Second Team – Tamia Cheeks

Second Team – Brooklyn Jordan

Second Team – Paityn Fritz

Honorable Mention – Mercedes Tarver

ALL-AVCTL-II HONOREES

Second Team – Saniya Triplett

Honorable Mention – Callan Hall

Honorable Mention – Azbey Peckham

Honorable Mention – Tyler Vidricksen