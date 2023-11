South and Central Football Athletes Recognized by AVCTL

26 total athletes from Salina South and Salina Central earned All-League honors in the Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League this season. Below is the complete list of the local athletes on the list in their respective divisions.

Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League Division I All-League Selections

Second Team

Defensive Lineman, Cade Miles, Salina South

Linebacker, Alex Davidson, Salina South

Honorable Mention

Running Back, Carson Power, Salina South

Wide Receiver, Layson Sajdak, Salina South

Offensive Lineman, Derrick Vargas, Salina South

Offensive Lineman, Eric Franco, Salina South

Offensive Lineman, Aidan Anderes, Salina South

Defensive Lineman, Damian Hightower, Salina South

Defensive End, Jayven Correa-Brown, Salina South

Defensive Back, Dawson Dooley, Salina South

Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League Division II All-League Selections

First Team

Wide Receiver, Hunter Mowery, Salina Central

Offensive Line, Gage Gibson, Salina Central

Linebacker, Tyrus Young, Salina Central

Defensive Back, Dez Gibson, Salina Central

Second Team

Running Back, Elijah Wilson, Salina Central

Wide Receiver, Ryker Grossner, Salina Central

Offensive Line, Kaden Snyder, Salina Central

Defensive Back, Levi Losey, Salina Central

Linebacker, Donovan Johnson, Salina Central

Defensive End, James MacKinney, Salina Central

Defensive Line, Zach Calisti, Salina Central

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver, Sam Payne, Salina Central

Tight End/Sniffer, Tyrus Young, Salina Central

Offensive Line, Anthony Ortigoza-Austin, Salina Central

Offensive Line, Kolbe Shafer, Salina Central

Defensive Back, Jameer Moore, Salina Central