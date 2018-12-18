South A-Maized at Home by Mavericks

The Salina South boys and girls basketball teams were swept at home Tuesday night by the Maize South Mavericks. The Cougar girls hung tough with a state-ranked Mavericks team before fading late and losing 56 -40. The Cougar boys fell behind early and could never quite get back in the game in an 89 – 66 rout.

In the first game of the night the Cougar girls (0-6) hung tough with an undefeated Maize South (5-0) team. Lead by senior Camdyn Schreiber and freshman Kylie Arnold, the Cougars grabbed an early lead. By the end of the first quarter they trailed by 5 and by 13 at the half.

Salina South came out strong in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Mavericks 11 -6. They trailed 35-27 headed into the final quarter. Maize was too much to handle, though, and pulled away for the 56 – 40 win. The difference in the game was turnovers. The Cougars turned the ball over 31 times while Maize had 12 turnovers.

Schreiber ended up with 16 for Salina South, while Arnold had a career high 10. For the Mavericks Lauren Johnson had 16, Lexi Snodgrass had 15, and Katie Wagner had 14.

In the boys game Salina South (1-5) fell behind early and could never get back into the game. Propelled by a huge game from Kael Kordonowy who had 26 points that included four slam dunks, the Mavericks (2-3) had a 15 point halftime lead.

Maize South continued their fast pace in the second half, ballooning to nearly a 30 point lead at one point before the Cougars finally fell 89 – 66. Colin Schreiber and Devon Junghans both had a dozen for Salina South while A.J. Johnson chipped in 11 .

Both Salina South teams are now off until January.