“Souper” Effort Continues This Weekend

In conjunction with the biggest weekends of football games of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend efforts of the year to gather food for the hungry are here. The 2024 Souper Bowl of Hope kicked off last weekend, and will continue again this weekend.

Inspired by Super Bowl 58, the 2024 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 58,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between six organizations under the Project Salina umbrella that help feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army,

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

Salina Grace

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

Last weekend 3,970 cans of soup were collected, along with $2,164 in cash donations. A $30 cash donation enables organizers to purchase 60 cans of soup. This does not include what local churches and businesses are collecting.

Volunteers will be at all three Dillon’s stores again on Saturday, February 3rd and Sunday, February 4th. The last day of the collection effort will be Saturday, February 10th