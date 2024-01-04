“Souper Bowl” Volunteers Sought

Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which begins later this month are seeking volunteers to help.

The 2024 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 58,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between six organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army,

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

Salina Grace

Soup will be collected at all Salina Dillons grocery store locations during the following dates and times:

Sat., Jan. 27 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Jan. 28 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb., 3 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Feb. 4 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb. 10 (1pm-5pm)

The “Souper Bowl of Hope” is looking for volunteers to assist in collecting donations at the Dillons locations. For any inquiries or if you are interested in volunteering, send an email to [email protected].

Individuals, groups, and organizations are all encouraged to participate in the effort.

A $30 cash donation enables organizers to purchase 60 cans of soup.