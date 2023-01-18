“Souper Bowl of Hope” Volunteers Sought

Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which takes place in late January are preparing to begin the effort, and are in need of some volunteers to help.

The 2023 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 57,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between five organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations incude:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army,

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

A $30 donation will allow officials to buy 60 cans of soup. If you want to donate cash instead of soup cans, please make sure the check is written out to “Souper Bowl of Hope” and leave it with the volunteers at the donation sites, or mail it to: Souper Bowl of Hope, PO Box 2861, Salina KS 67402-2861.

Cash/canned soup donations can be taken to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank at 255 S. Chicago n the following dates:

Sat., Jan. 28 (6pm-7pm)

Sun., Jan. 29 (6pm-6pm)

Sat., Feb., 4 (6pm-7pm)

Sun., Feb. 5 (5pm-6pm)

Sat., Feb. 11 (6pm-7pm)

If you can’t make these times, call Janie at 785.643.1743 to make an appointment to drop off your cash/soup donation at the Food Bank.

Donations will also be collected at ALL Dillon’s Stores on:

Sat., Jan. 28 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Jan. 29 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb. 4 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Feb. 5 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb. 11 (10am-6pm)

The Souper Bowl of Hope looking for volunteers to collect donations of cash/soup cans at the Dillon’s Stores . Volunteers will work a 2 hour shift.

To volunteer at the Planet Dillons, call Jerry at 785.643.6549, or JJ at 785.258-4087.

To volunteer at the Cloud St Dillons (east doors), call Paul @ 785.643.9895 after 5:30 p.m.

To volunteer at the Cloud St Dillons (west doors), call Janie at 785.643.1743.

To volunteer at the West Crawford Dillons (both east & west doors) call Janie at 785.643.1743.

If you have any questions about the SOUPER BOWL of Hope, call Janie @ 785.643.1743.