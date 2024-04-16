“Souper Bowl of Hope” Super Effort

An effort to gather food to help feed the hungry in Salina was a big success. The local “Souper Bowl of Hope”, an effort of Salina churches and businesses, coincided with the NFL’s Super Bowl.

The focus of the “Souper Bowl of Hope” was to gather cans of soup, which are donated to six organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army,

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

Salina Grace

The goal was to collect 58,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 58.

Organizers on Tuesday said they were “thrilled to announce that we’ve not only met but exceeded our goal. Salina’s residents donated over 74,000 cans of soup, ensuring that the six agencies will have a steady supply whenever they need it. Salina, your generosity knows no bounds – thank you for being simply the best!”