“Souper Bowl” Begins Saturday

In conjunction with the biggest weekends of football games of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend efforts of the year to gather food for the hungry are here. The 2023 “Souper Bowl of Hope” kicks off this weekend.

The 2023 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 57,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between five organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations incude:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army,

Salina Rescue Mission

Ashby House

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)

Donations will be collected at all Dillon’s Stores on:

Sat., Jan. 28 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Jan. 29 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb. 4 (10am-6pm)

Sun., Feb. 5 (1pm-5pm)

Sat., Feb. 11 (10am-6pm)

A $30 donation will allow officials to buy 60 cans of soup. If you want to donate cash instead of soup cans, please make sure the check is written out to “Souper Bowl of Hope” and leave it with the volunteers at the donation sites, or mail it to: Souper Bowl of Hope, PO Box 2861, Salina KS 67402-2861.

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

The Souper Bowl of Hope is still looking for volunteers .

To volunteer at the Planet Dillons, call Jerry at 785.643.6549, or JJ at 785.258-4087.

To volunteer at the Cloud St Dillons (east doors), call Paul @ 785.643.9895 after 5:30 p.m.

To volunteer at the Cloud St Dillons (west doors), call Janie at 785-643-7143

To volunteer at the West Crawford Dillons (both east & west doors) call Janie at 785-643-7143

If you have any questions about the Souper Bowl of Hope, call Janie at 785-643-7143