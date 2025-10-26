Soup Supper to Help Local Seniors

All are invited Salina Presbyterian Manor’s 45th Annual Soup Supper, a fundraising event which supports the organization’s Good Samaritan Program. This year the event will be at a Salina Downtown restaurant.

The Good Samaritan program supports seniors at the manor who have outlived their financial resources through no fault of their own. 15% of the soup meal proceeds will go towards the Good Samaritan Fund.

No tickets are needed, simply dine in at YaYa’s Euro Bistro Salina at 251 S. Santa Fe this Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The organizations says its thankful to YaYa’s for their partnership in allowing this fundraising tradition to continue.

_ _ _