Sheriff’s Canine Team Places 1st at Competition

KSAL StaffOctober 7, 2021

Saline County Sheriff’s canine team has scored a victory at a regional competition for patrol dogs.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Deputy Craig Norris and Maggie recently returned from Ankeny, Iowa with a first place trophy after Maggie outscored nine other teams – competing in four ‘Patrol Dog’ disciplines.

Sheriff Soldan says the Heart of America Police Dog Association puts the dogs through four scenarios to solve, that include looking for narcotics, catching a suspect who runs from a patrol stop, tracking a suspect and evidence collection.

Maggie and Deputy Craig Norris

 

“She’s a good dog,” Soldan said who added the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has had a canine team on staff since the early 1990’s.

“Craig and Maggie did a great job and we’re all very proud of them.”

Maggie is a purebred Belgian Malinois has been on staff with Deputy Norris for the past three years.

