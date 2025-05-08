Sorghum Industry Hosts Pet Food Delegation

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission in collaboration with the U.S. Grains Council, IGP Institute at Kansas State University, and United Sorghum Checkoff Program, hosted a high-impact trade team from several Latin American countries interested in U.S. sorghum for pet food products.

According to the organization, U.S. sorghum packs a powerhouse nutritional profile and remains a top ingredient in many premium pet food applications in the U.S. and across the world. Naturally gluten-free and non-GMO, sorghum has a low glycemic index and is packed with antioxidants, dietary fiber, and essential minerals. Sorghum is featured in more than 150 products from 15 different pet food companies—a clear sign it’s here to stay in the companion animal space.

