Sorghum Connection Field Days Planned

Organizers for a series that provides practical information and current research to help sorghum growers improve production on their farms have announced that three sites in Kansas will host the popular field days in late August.

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, K-State Department of Plant Pathology, and K-State Research and Extension will host the 2025 Sorghum Connection field day series in August.

The series will showcase current research on:

Fungicides and seed treatment.

Hybrid performance.

Cropping systems.

Fertility management.

In addition, participants will learn from speakers and gain hands-on precision ag techniques with drone technology for mapping and spraying applications.

The three locations for this year’s field day series include:

Bavaria Field Day, held in conjunction with producer Alex Bacon – Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

(1½ miles west of Bavaria, then ¾ mile north on South Powers Road).

Russell Field Day, held in conjunction with producer Michael Anschutz – Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.

(9 miles south of Russell on Winterset Road, then ½ mile east of Highway 281).

Dighton Field Day, held in conjunction with producer Andy Hineman – Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

(6 miles south of Dighton, then 1 mile east at the intersection of Longhorn Road and Road 90).

Lunch will be provided following each program. The events are free, but to ensure your meal, registration is required at www.ksgrainsorghum.org/sorghum-connection.

“At each location, sorghum producers will find practical insights rooted in real data,” said Rodrigo Onofre, assistant professor of agronomy at Kansas State University. “We’ve built this series around producer interests, covering everything from hybrid and input selection to regional management strategies and on-farm technology adoption.”

Speakers include Adam York, administrator for the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission; Sarah Sexton-Bowser, managing director for K-State’s Center for Sorghum Improvement; Deepak Joshi, K-State assistant professor of precision agriculture; and K-State agronomists Tina Sullivan, Logan Simon and Rodrigo Onofre.

Maddy Meier, director of communications and outreach for the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, said the state’s Sorghum Connection team is “excited” to host the August field days.

“This series reflects input directly from Kansas farmers and is designed to be as practical and boots-on-the-ground as it gets,” she said.