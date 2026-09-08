Sorghum Commission Approves Investment Budget

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission (Commission) met in Manhattan, Kansas, on August 25 to approve funding allocations for its Fiscal Year 2027 investment budget, which begins October 1. The Commission, led by Chairman Brant Peterson of Stanton County, approved $1,638,028 to invest in strategic portfolios for sorghum market development, research, information and sorghum crop promotion.

“Representing Southwest Kansas farmers as their elected representative of District 3, I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities of High Plains agricultural production,” said Brant Peterson, Chairman of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, and an irrigated sorghum grower from Stanton County. “This upcoming year’s budget represents a unified voice of all 11 Commissioners responding to feedback from growers from every corner of the state.”

Following the Commission’s recent Five Year Strategic Plan, where the Commission received high priority input from Kansas stakeholders across the state’s food and ag sector, stakeholders consistently identified foreign and domestic market development as the top priority for current and future year investments. The Commission recognized this input from growers around the state, and increased this year’s Market Development portfolio 24.94 percent year-over-year with a commitment to ramp up investments into emerging markets into the future.

The funding allocations for the Commission’s upcoming fiscal year, which will run from Oct. 1, 2026, to Sept. 30, 2027, are outlined as follows:

Research: $778,550.00

$778,550.00 Foreign and Domestic Market Development: $327,324.00

$327,324.00 Information, Communications and Education: $267,154.00

$267,154.00 Administration, Compliance and Program Development: $265,000.00

“The Commission exists to respond to and anticipate the needs of Kansas farmers,” said Adam York, Administrator to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission. “With this budget, we are setting a clear course, guided under the pillars of our new Five Year Strategic Plan, to invest in the accelerated growth of the industry and serve the farmers we represent.”

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Story via Kansas Sorghum Commission