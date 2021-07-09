Sooners Picked First in Football Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.

OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five. West Virginia was chosen sixth followed by Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Big 12 Football Media Days, Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors will be conducted next Wednesday and Thursday, July 14-15. Coverage from both days will be provided on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT. For additional information, follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s official social media platforms.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (35) 386 2. Iowa State (4) 351 3. Texas 273 4. Oklahoma State 266 5. TCU 255 6. West Virginia 185 7. Kansas State 163 8. Baylor 124 9. Texas Tech 103 10. Kansas 39

First-place votes in parenthesis.