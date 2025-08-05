Sonny Farm Party in Salina

Sonny Beck rolled out the red carpet for Beck’s Hybrid ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Over 1,200 farm fans rolled into Salina for the 2025 Kansas Becknology Days at Beck’s Hybrids just off I-70 on North Ohio.

The newly opened facility boasts a 96,000 square-foot distribution center on 140-acres that are decorated with numerous test plots of corn, soybeans and milo.

Owner Sonny Beck joined in on the KSAL Morning New Extra with a look at his family’s operation and mission to help farmers.

The gathering attracted U.S. Senator Jerry Moran who tells KSAL News, it’s another big win for the Salina area.

Beck’s provided free lunch from Martinelli’s Little Italy along with riding tours of the test plots, drone demonstrations and seminars on farming.

Beck’s Salina location joins the core states of Indiana and Tennessee. Beck’s also has several headquarters locations, including facilities in Goehner, NE; El Paso, IL; London, OH; Marshalltown, IA; Mount Pleasant, IA; Coon Rapids, IA; Effingham, IL; Henderson, KY; Waveland, IN; and Olivia, MN.