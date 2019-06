Minneapolis residents suffered from an internet/telephone/cable outage after someone stole a utility box and 200 feet of fiber optic cable.

Sheriff Roger Soldan told KSAL News:

Sunday night around 2 PM a utility box ($100) and 200 feet of fiber optic cable ($700) was stolen from 560 N. Ohio St.

Eagle Communications estimates the loss to be $1,500 when the cost of labor is added to the cost of equipment.

The box had been struck and laying on it’s side for some time before the theft.