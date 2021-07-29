‘Some things clicking’ for rising Royals

On a stretch like the Royals are on, while knowing it’s a very small sample in a full 162-game season, one can see why Kansas City believes it can contend in 2022. And why, ahead of Friday, general manager Dayton Moore said he would need to be “overwhelmed” with a deal to trade any of 2022’s key contributors — like Whit Merrifield — this year. The focus for the Royals leading up to the Deadline will be moving the upcoming free agents, as evidenced by Thursday’s deal to send lefty Danny Duffy to the Dodgers.