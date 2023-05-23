Solomon’s Spencer Coup claims 1A Golf Individual Championship

By Jackson Schneider May 23, 2023

Solomon High School Sophomore Spencer Coup claimed the Kansas Class 1A Boys Golf individual State Championship on Tuesday, capping off his outstanding spring season with a total score of 154 over the two day tournament in Emporia.

Coup shot 77 on both days, for a +12 score to take the title by exactly one stroke, ahead of Montezuma-South Gray’s Jaxon Koehn.

Solomon did not have their full team compete in the state tournament, but Coup wasn’t the only Gorilla on the course, as Sophomore Jake Sommer carded a +28 over round as well.

Coup will return next season, eyeing an opportunity to be one of the select few in KSHSAA Golf history to become repeat champions.