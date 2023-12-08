Solomon Wrestling Competes at Bulldog Jamboree

Chase County Jamboree Results for Solomon

Full Tournament results available HERE.

Men`s 138 Aiden Shepard’s place is 6th and has scored 4.0 team points. Round 1 – Aiden Shepard (Solomon) won by major decision over Sander Vitela (Emporia) (Maj 17-3)

Round 2 – Dylan Hanna (Clearwater) won by fall over Aiden Shepard (Solomon) (Fall 5:12)

Round 3 – Luke Budke (Chase County) won by fall over Aiden Shepard (Solomon) (Fall 2:20)

Men`s 144B Isaac Carolan’s place is 6th and has scored 3.0 team points. Round 1 – Mayson Jones (Chase County) won by fall over Isaac Carolan (Solomon) (Fall 0:22)

Round 2 – Kadin Deshane (Eureka) won by fall over Isaac Carolan (Solomon) (Fall 1:30)

Round 3 – Korbyn Gentz (Herington) won by fall over Isaac Carolan (Solomon) (Fall 1:06)

Round 4 – Isaac Carolan (Solomon) received a bye () (Bye)

Men`s 165 Richard Hardin’s place is 6th and has scored 7.0 team points. Round 1 – Richard Hardin (Solomon) won by fall over Gerardo Fernandez (Emporia) (Fall 1:43)

Round 2 – Keyson Halling (Clearwater) won by fall over Richard Hardin (Solomon) (Fall 3:58)

Round 3 – Richard Hardin (Solomon) won by fall over Trenton Nuss (Herington) (Fall 0:44)

Men`s 175B Matthias Baxa’s place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points. Round 1 – Eli Miller (Hesston) won by fall over Matthias Baxa (Solomon) (Fall 2:41)

Round 2 – Guthrie Danford (Chase County) won by fall over Matthias Baxa (Solomon) (Fall 0:45)

Round 3 – Timothy Rhodes (Hesston) won by fall over Matthias Baxa (Solomon) (Fall 0:55)

Chase County Jamboree Results for Solomon

Full Tournament results HERE.

Women`s 100/105 Briely Rego’s place is 1st and has scored 16.0 team points. Round 1 – Danielle Lucas (Clearwater) won by fall over Briely Rego (Solomon) (Fall 2:34)

Round 2 – Briely Rego (Solomon) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Briely Rego (Solomon) won by fall over Landry Sparks (Central Heights) (Fall 0:12)

Women`s 115 Mackenzi Blair’s place is 2nd and has scored 0.0 team points. Round 1 – Kendel Frakes (Douglass) won by fall over Mackenzi Blair (Solomon) (Fall 0:30)

Round 2 – Kendel Frakes (Douglass) won by fall over Mackenzi Blair (Solomon) (Fall 0:20)

Women`s 155 Destannie Spear’s place is 6th and has scored 9.0 team points. Round 1 – Destannie Spear (Solomon) won by fall over Rylee Staley (Osage City) (Fall 0:14)

Round 2 – Destannie Spear (Solomon) won by fall over Samantha Strausz (Hesston) (Fall 1:35)

Round 3 – Destannie Spear (Solomon) won by fall over Alena Blake (Clearwater) (Fall 0:57)