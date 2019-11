A woman from Solomon was injured in a single-vehicle crash involving a deer Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Linda Aylward of Solomon was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe headed north on K 15 Highway when she struck a deer. She went off the road, and over corrected. The SUV flipped, coming to rest on tires.

Aylward, who was buckled up, suffered suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 5:30 Monday evening on K 15 Highway in rural Dickinson County.