Solomon Wins Thriller in First Round of State Tournament

A team that’s needed a little magic in its postseason run kept that theme going Wednesday night in Dodge City.

In the first round of the 1A-D1 state tournament, the Solomon boys basketball team came back from a double-digit deficit in the final quarter to beat No. 2 Norwich 45-43.

The victory was Solomon’s first in the state tournament in program history.

The Gorillas trailed 37-25 headed into the fourth quarter, but strong plays from Dylan Hynes and Spencer Coup allowed them to climb back in the game.

With the game tied at 43 and time winding down, Makaen Hastings shuffled a pass to Hynes under the basket, who floated in a basket to give Solomon the two-point lead with six seconds left. Norwich was unable to put up a final shot as the final buzzer sounded.

Hynes led Solomon (17-7) with 10 points. Coup and Hastings each had eight.

For Norwich (22-2), Jace Gosch paced with 16 points. The Eagles had their six-game winning streak snapped to end their season.

Solomon will continue its historic run and face No. 3 Montezuma-South Gray in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Friday. That game can be heard on Y93.7 and on KSAL.com.