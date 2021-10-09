Solomon uses dominant 4th quarter to defeat Lincoln

Coach Mike Kilgore and the Solomon Gorillas rebounded from a tough loss last week with a 64-32 win over the Lincoln Leopards.

Leading 36-32 at the end of the third quarter, an onslaught of scoring in the fourth would lead the Gorillas to victory, outscoring the Leopards 28-0 in the final frame.

Dylan Hines lead the offensive attack for Solomon, tallying 182 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. Hines also completed one pass for a 37 yard touchdown to teammate Spencer Krause.

The Gorillas out-gained Lincoln in the game 326-202, and move on to 4-2 on the season. Solomon will play against Canton-Galva for the second time this season next week.