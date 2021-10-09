Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 67 °

Solomon uses dominant 4th quarter to defeat Lincoln

Jackson SchneiderOctober 9, 2021

Coach Mike Kilgore and the Solomon Gorillas rebounded from a tough loss last week with a 64-32 win over the Lincoln Leopards.

Leading 36-32 at the end of the third quarter, an onslaught of scoring in the fourth would lead the Gorillas to victory, outscoring the Leopards 28-0 in the final frame.

Dylan Hines lead the offensive attack for Solomon, tallying 182 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground. Hines also completed one pass for a 37 yard touchdown to teammate Spencer Krause.

The Gorillas out-gained Lincoln in the game 326-202, and move on to 4-2 on the season. Solomon will play against Canton-Galva for the second time this season next week.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Kelly and Foster Team Up to Tame Ti...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Wichita State got 16 kills apiece from Brylee Kelly and Natalie Foster to o...

October 9, 2021 Comments

Solomon uses dominant 4th quarter t...

Sports News

October 9, 2021

Southeast of Saline shuts out Goodl...

Sports News

October 9, 2021

Abilene’s Late Game Rally Fal...

Sports News

October 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 New COVID Death, 46 New...
October 8, 2021Comments
Hit and Run in Salina
October 8, 2021Comments
Update: Stolen SUV Found,...
October 8, 2021Comments
“Salina on Tap̶...
October 7, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices