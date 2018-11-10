Solomon Uses Defense to Advance to Semifinals in Victory over Attica Argonia

The Solomon Gorillas advanced back to the 8-Man Division I Semifinals for the first time since 2015 with a 14-6 win at Attica Friday night. Solomon improved to 10-1 on the season and they have now won four straight games since their 38-20 loss at Canton-Galva on October 12.

Solomon scored on their opening possession of the game on a 3 yard run by Senior Logan Krause. Senior Jobe Fowles would add the two-point conversion to put the Gorillas up 8-0 with 10:57 to play in the first quarter. Solomon would then increase their lead to 14-0 on a 53 yard touchdown run by Senior Quarterback Braden Neilson with 11:51 to play in the half.

Argonia/Attica would then score their only points of the game on a Masen McDaniel to Mason Miller 13 yard pass play to cut the deficit to 14-6 with 5:27 to play in the half. Those would be the last points scored in the game.

Solomon’s defense was dominant in the second half. The Gorillas forced 6 total Titan turnovers in the game with 5 of them coming after halftime. Solomon intercepted the Titans 5 times in the contest, with Neilson leading the team with 3 picks. Argonia/Attica only managed 45 total yards in the second half against Solomon.

The Gorillas had only one turnover in the game and finished with 282 total yards. Neilson was also dominant on offense as he led the team with 142 yards rushing on 20 attempts and a touchdown. Fowles also hit the century mark with exactly 100 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Solomon will now get a chance at revenge next week in a rematch with Canton-Galva, with the game to be played in Solomon. Canton-Galva knocked off South-Central Coldwater 54-52 in overtime to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1991. Canton-Galva’s lone loss came in week 1 in a 52-20 setback to Little River.