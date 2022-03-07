Solomon State Basketball to air on Y93.7

The Solomon Gorillas clinched their first-ever bid to the State Basketball Tournament on Saturday night.

The 53-50 thriller over Clifton-Clyde solidified the Gorillas trip to Dodge City in Class 1A-DI. KSHSAA released the official bracket on Sunday afternoon once the field of eight teams was finalized. Solomon, the 7-seed, will take on 2-seed Norwich in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. Action will tip-off at approximately 6 PM from United Wireless Arena.

The historic trip to State will be broadcast live on Salina’s Y93.7 FM throughout the remainder of Solomon’s season. Wednesday’s action will go live just before 6 PM, with Sam Henderson on the call live from the Arena. For those outside of the Salina listening area, the action can also be heard online here on KSAL.com.