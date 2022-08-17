Solomon returns tight-knit group in 2022

The Solomon Gorillas continue their preparation for the 2022 season, looking to build off an encouraging 5-4 finish a season ago. Solomon navigated a confusing, oftentimes frustrating stretch of COVID cancellations and reschedules. In fact, three of the Gorillas’ first four games were not against the originally scheduled opponent.

As one might imagine, it’s a challenge to work through those types of schedule twists, but the Gorillas kept their heads down and kept working, and pushing out to a 5-2 start. They would drop their final two contests to two solid 8-Man I squads in Little River, the state runner-up, and Clifton-Clyde.

Now, Solomon and Head Coach Mike Kilgore (3rd season, 9-9 record) are eyeing a step forward in 2022. “Our strength this year will be that we have a very tight group of junior and seniors,” said Kilgore. “They work really well with each other.”

According to Coach Kilgore, the Gorillas return seven key starters from a year ago, led by the most important position on the field, the Quarterback. Junior Spencer Coup will take the snaps for Solomon, having passed for 666 yards and rushed for over 250 last season. Coup will have plenty of weapons to work with as well, led by senior TE/RB Scott Robinson, who is the leading returnee in receiving yards.

“Our skill guys are very smart and understand the game. We will have Spencer Coup leading at Quarterback this year and he will have some very good targets to throw to with Spencer Krause, Jake Sommer, and Scott Robinson,” said Kilgore. “and our offensive line will be very strong this year with them all being seniors.”

Defensively, Robinson and Coup will be key in the secondary, in addition to a strong defensive line made up of junior Hayden Zerbe and seniors Lucas Newcomer, Evan Thompson, and Kyle Ryan.

Fans can look forward to a few new faces stepping into larger roles as well, like senior linebacker Kolten Walker and junior linebacker/running back Mac Collins. As well as freshman offensive lineman Matthias Baxa.

The Gorillas will open their season on the road at Rural Vista on Friday, September 2nd, and will open up their home schedule a week later with Wakefield.

RETURNING STARTERS

Spencer Coup, Junior, QB/DB- S

Scott Robinson, Senior, TE/RB

Lucas Newcomer, Senior, OL/DL

Evan Thompson, Senior, OL/DL

Hayden Zerbe, Junior, DL

Spencer Krause, Junior/WR

Kyle Ryan, Senior, OL/DL

IMPACT PLAYERS

Kolten Walker, Senior/LB

Mac Collins, Junior/LB&RB

Matthias Baxa, Freshman, OL

SCHEDULE

WK 1 – AT Rural Vista

WK 2 – Wakefield

WK 3 – Canton-Galva

WK 4 – AT Little River

WK 5 – AT Goessel

WK 6 – Moundridge

WK 7 – AT Herington

WK 8 – Pretty Prairie

WK 9 – Cross District