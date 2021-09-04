Salina, KS

Solomon Powers Past Linn in Season Opener

Pat StrathmanSeptember 3, 2021

On Thursday morning, Solomon football coach Mike Kilgore was preparing for Rural Vista. The Gorillas had to look for a replacement after the Heat went into quaratine.

Sometimes a last-minute switch can throw things off. That wasn’t the case for Solomon.

Solomon held Linn below 50 yards of offense, Dylan Hynes scored three times, and the Gorillas opened 2021 with a convincing 46-0 win at Linn.

It took a bit for Solomon to warm up. The Gorillas didn’t get on the board until 2:55 to go in the first. However, it was a big 41-yard touchdown run by Hynes to give the Gorillas a 6-0 advantage.

From there, Solomon was good to go. The Gorillas outscored Linn 34-0 in the second period. Hynes turned to the air and hit Scott Robinson for a 59-yard touchdown. Jarret Baxa added to the scoring with a nine-yard scamper. Cade Acosta plunged into the end zone from a yard out, followed by a seven-yard touchdown run by Hynes, making it 40-0 at the break.

Solomon had 363 yards of total offense with 236 coming on the ground. Linn had just 47 yards and logged four first downs. Hynes ran eight times for 112 yards and two scores. Baxa had eight carries for 93 yards and a pair of scores. All four rushers found the end zone for Solomon.

Hynes led he charge defensively with 10 tackes. Robinson added nine.

Solomon will travel to Wakefield next Friday.

