Solomon Man’s Body Found in Area River

Jeremy BohnJune 22, 2020

A Solomon man is found dead in the Solomon River in far eastern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 67-year-old Wayne Jones, Solomon, was found dead in the Solomon River on Sunday morning.

Investigation finds that Jones walked from his Solomon residence to go fishing in the river on Friday evening. He did not return.

Dickinson County law enforcement originally investigated the matter on Saturday and found Jones’ tackle box just inside of Saline County late Saturday night.

Saline County sent out a mounted patrol and rescue squad to search on Sunday morning where they found Jones’ body floating in the water, up against a log jam.

Soldan says that the cause of death doesn’t appear to be suspicious and that Jones has had some health issues as of late.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Stolen From Gypsum Car Lot

A truck is stolen from a Gypsum car dealership sometime over the past month. Saline County Sherif...

June 22, 2020 Comments

Solomon Man’s Body Found in A...

Top News

June 22, 2020

Robbery At Salina Convenience Store

Top News

June 22, 2020

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

June 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Stolen From Gypsum ...
June 22, 2020Comments
Tony’s Pizza Events...
June 22, 2020Comments
Driver Killed in Crash Du...
June 21, 2020Comments
Car Hits Semi During Inte...
June 21, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH