Solomon Man’s Body Found in Area River

A Solomon man is found dead in the Solomon River in far eastern Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 67-year-old Wayne Jones, Solomon, was found dead in the Solomon River on Sunday morning.

Investigation finds that Jones walked from his Solomon residence to go fishing in the river on Friday evening. He did not return.

Dickinson County law enforcement originally investigated the matter on Saturday and found Jones’ tackle box just inside of Saline County late Saturday night.

Saline County sent out a mounted patrol and rescue squad to search on Sunday morning where they found Jones’ body floating in the water, up against a log jam.

Soldan says that the cause of death doesn’t appear to be suspicious and that Jones has had some health issues as of late.