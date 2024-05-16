Faulty headlight leads to high speed chase and arrest of Salina man. 

A Salina man was arrested outside of Lincoln county yesterday evening after he lead police on a high speed chase through Salina after police attempted to pull him over for faulty headlights.

According to Captain Jim Feldman. Yesterday may 15th around 5:20pm police attempted to pull over 33-year-old Derick Bell driving a black Pontiac GTO in the 400 block of South College Avenue for not having his headlights on during rainy conditions and having faulty tail lights.

Before Bell could be pulled over, he sped away leading officers on a high speed chase through town and into the country side heading for Lincoln county at speeds reaching up to 130mph.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the chase, leading the pursuit to end near Navajo Road and 250th Road in Lincoln County, where Bell was arrested.

Bell was charged with fleeing and eluding, interference, driving with a revoked license, being a habitual violator, and reckless driving. Additionally, a female passenger in the vehicle received a citation for allowing Bell to drive her vehicle.