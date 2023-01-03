Salina, KS

Solomon Man Solomon Man Spends New Year’s Eve in Jail after Making Threats.

January 3, 2023

An arrest was made after an aggravated Solomon man threatened to stab individuals at The Shady Lady Gentleman’s Club.

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan informed KSAL news Herbey Hernandez-Rodriguez, 27, Solomon, was taken into custody on December 31st at 12:09 AM. After deputies were called to the gentleman’s club located at 1540 W. Old Highway 40.

Employees reported that Hernandez-Rodriguez had been falling asleep at the bar and was asked to leave. He allegedly chose to instead brandish a knife and threatened to stab people. Bouncers and patrons wrestled the weapon away from Hernandez-Rodriguez without serious injuries to any of the involved parties. Saline County deputies took him into custody and he was booked for Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Assault.

