Solomon Makes Changes for Basketball and Volleyball Programs

New faces will be on the sideline next season for Solomon High School basketball and volleyball.

During a special meeting Monday, the USD 393 Board of Education approved the hiring of Peyton Desormiers as head volleyball coach. The BOE also accepted the resignation of girls basketball head coach Zac Douglas and elected to terminate Andrew Johnson’s contract as head boys basketball coach.

Desormiers, a former Kansas Wesleyan University volleyball player, was the Solomon Middle School volleyball coach. Desormiers graduated from Kansas Wesleyan in 2019 after a four-year career with the Coyotes. She played in 243 games finishing with over 1,000 assists and nearly 350 digs.

Douglas leaves the girls basketball program after completing his third season. The Lady Gorillas battled low numbers throughout 2020-21, completing the year with a 5-15 mark. The five wins were an improvement following a 2-19 campaign. Douglas was 14-49 in his three seasons, including a 7-15 record in 2018-19.

Johnson took over Solomon boys basketball in 2017-18. In Johnson’s first season, the Gorillas went 14-7. Solomon dipped below .500 the following two seasons at 8-14 and 8-13, but the Gorillas recovered this past year. The Gorillas won their last six, 11 of 13 in the regular season. After outlasting Rural Vista in double overtime (70-59), Solomon edged Sylvan-Lucas 61-57 to advance to the sub-state championship game. For the second time in 2020-21, Little River took down Solomon, ending the Gorillas’ campaign at 17-6, their best win total since 2015-16.