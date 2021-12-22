Solomon hoops sweep Centre to end first semester strong

GIRLS: Solomon 44, Centre 31

Recap from Solomon Coach Bill Scheef:

Christmas came a couple days early for the Solomon Girls’ Basketball team

as they concluded the December portion of their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note by defeating “Wheat State” opponent Centre 44 – 31. “We weren’t really sure how we would react as it had been over a week since the Gorilla’s last game over a week ago. Many teams in our area didn’t have practice on Wednesday due to the “wind” storm that blew through our area, and because of that storm our game with Canton Galva was postponed…add to the mix it’s Christmas time and it’s easy to lose focus and become distracted. So, there was some uncertainty about what we would see vs Centre,” stated head Solomon coach Bill Scheef.

“I was most pleased with the fact that we gave good effort on the defensive end.

Our zone defense was pretty active for the most part and we did a nice job on both the offensive and defensive glass,” added Coach Scheef.

Offensively, the Lady Gorilla’s had their best night of the year both from the field and from the free throw line. “We talk to the girls about shot selection, what is a good shot and when to take it and that was an improvement over our first few games, We’re not where we want to be offensively, as this young group still has much to learn. But, it’s getting better and hopefully the girls are gaining some confidence,” Coach Scheef added.

Solomon now heads into the Christmas break with a little momentum as they

look forward to a few restful days to share the season with family and friends.

“The win came at just the right time for us and now after a week or so away from

the court…I look forward to getting back together on December 29th,” mentioned Coach Scheef.”

Solomon who was lead is scoring by Tyra Thompson (sr) who collected 16 points will resume practice on December 29th as their next competition is

January 7th at Elyria Christian.

BOYS: Solomon 80, Centre 47

#10 – D. Hynes – 20 points

#5 – Acosta – 16 points

#2 – Coup – 13 points