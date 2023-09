Each week, In The Zone host Jackson Schneider will visit with a Coach or student-athlete from Solomon High School to talk all things Gorillas. This week, he’s joined over the phone by Athletic Director Kyler Stein to preview the fall sports season and to talk about a unique media day experience for their athletes.

Solomon Gorilla weekly on KSAL is brought to you by the good people of Bush’s Market and the Solomon State Bank of Solomon, member FDIC.