Solomon FD to Receive Donation

Solomon volunteer firefighters will be honored with a donation.

Sunbelt Solomon a provider of customized and sustainable electrical power solutions and services, will recognize of the City of Solomon’s Volunteer Fire Department with a $10,000 donation in support of its community work.

According to the organization, the donation will fund new equipment and support initiatives such as the fire departments’ protection program, which educates and supports community members around emergency response procedures, fire code applications and public fire education.

“The Solomon Volunteer Fire Department has been a vital partner and they wholeheartedly support our work to create safe and reliable electrical power solutions and services. Together, working alongside our team, they promote safety and employee well-being and regularly provide fire inspections and offer recommendations to safeguard our company, and employees,” says Service Center Director at Sunbelt’s Solomon location Kevin Krueger.

The Solomon Fire Department is a volunteer department. The department provides various services and programs to support a safe community for residents, businesses, and visitors to the area, and it is centered around service excellence in all that it does.