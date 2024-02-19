Solomon FD Receives Donation

Solomon volunteer firefighters have been honored with a donation, which will help fund safety equipment and initiatives.

Sunbelt Solomon, a provider of customized and sustainable electrical power solutions and services, has recognized of the City of Solomon’s Volunteer Fire Department with a $10,000 donation in support of its community work.

According to the organization, the donation will fund new equipment and support initiatives such as the fire departments’ protection program, which educates and supports community members around emergency response procedures, fire code applications and public fire education.

“The Solomon Volunteer Fire Department has been a vital partner, and they whole heartedly support our work to create safe and reliable electrical power solutions and services. Together, working alongside our team, they promote safety and employee well-being and regularly provide fire inspections and offer recommendations to safeguard our company, and employees,” said Kevin Krueger, Service Center Director at the Company’s Solomon location.

Brenda Meyer, Culture Manager at Sunbelt Solomon, adds “Safety is paramount. We are dedicated to enhancing the lives of our partners and team members in the communities we serve and extremely proud to support the fire department’s work to protect people

and property while minimizing environmental impacts.”

Randy Paden, Fire Chief, received the gift thanking Sunbelt Solomon for their partnership, he stated “the much needed funds will be used for new AED equipment on our trucks, supplies for our EMTs, and will provide an opportunity to purchase community engagement and education materials.”

The Solomon Fire Department is a volunteer agency. The department provides various services and programs to support a safe community for residents, businesses, and visitors to the area, and it is centered around service excellence in all that it does.

Photo via Sunbelt Solomon. Left to right: Gus Cedeño, CEO of Sunbelt Solomon, Kevin Krueger, Service Center Director, Brian Duryea, Service Center Operation Manger and volunteer fire fighter, Randy Paden, Solomon Fire Chief and Brandy Gray, Mayor of Solomon.