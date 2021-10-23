Solomon falls to 8-Man’s #1 team, Little River

The Solomon Gorillas dropped their regular season finale Friday night to the top team in Kansas 8-Man Class I, Little River, 48-0.

Little River would score on their first possession, taking an early lead that would never be surrendered. Following the opening score, Solomon would go three-and-out and punt back to Little River, where the punt would be returned for a touchdown, giving the Redskins a 16-0 lead just 3:30 into the game.

Three turnovers also plagued the Gorillas early, with all three coming off interceptions that would set up the Redskins with shorter fields and allow them a chance to extend their early lead.

A 32-0 first quarter put the game well in hand and the Redskins would move on to 8-0 on the season. Solomon is now 5-3 on the year, but despite the loss, Solomon finishes as the #4 seed out of district four, and will play on the road against Clifton-Clyde in the first round of the playoffs next week.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Solomon – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 – 0

Little River – 32 / 16 / 0 / 0 – 48

GORILLAS – REDSKINS

Number of Plays 34 16

Total Offense 67 193

Time of Possession 19:35 16:25

Rushing Attempts – Yards 27 – 48 10 – 148

Passing Comp./Attempts 2/7 4/6

Passing Yards 19 45

Passing TD – INTs 0 – 3 1 – 0

Fumbles – Lost 1 – 0 0 – 0

Turnovers 3 0

First Downs 6 10

First Downs – Rushing 5 8

First Downs – Passing 1 2

First Downs – Penalties 0 0

3rd Down Conv/Attempts 2/8 (25%) 1/2 (50%)

4th Down Conv/Attempts 1/4 (25%) 1/1 (100%)

Penalties – Yards 1 – 5 3 – 20

Defensive Sacks – Yards 0 – 0 0 – 0

Punts – Average 2 – 34.5 0 – 0