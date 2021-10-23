Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 77 ° | Lo: 55 °

Solomon falls to 8-Man’s #1 team, Little River

Jackson SchneiderOctober 23, 2021

The Solomon Gorillas dropped their regular season finale Friday night to the top team in Kansas 8-Man Class I, Little River, 48-0.

Little River would score on their first possession, taking an early lead that would never be surrendered. Following the opening score, Solomon would go three-and-out and punt back to Little River, where the punt would be returned for a touchdown, giving the Redskins a 16-0 lead just 3:30 into the game.

Three turnovers also plagued the Gorillas early, with all three coming off interceptions that would set up the Redskins with shorter fields and allow them a chance to extend their early lead.

A 32-0 first quarter put the game well in hand and the Redskins would move on to 8-0 on the season. Solomon is now 5-3 on the year, but despite the loss, Solomon finishes as the #4 seed out of district four, and will play on the road against Clifton-Clyde in the first round of the playoffs next week.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Solomon – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 – 0

Little River – 32 / 16 / 0 / 0 – 48

GORILLAS – REDSKINS
Number of Plays                          34                   16
Total Offense                                67                  193
Time of Possession                   19:35              16:25
Rushing Attempts – Yards      27 – 48           10 – 148
Passing Comp./Attempts           2/7                 4/6
Passing Yards                                19                    45
Passing TD – INTs                      0 – 3                1 – 0
Fumbles – Lost                            1 – 0                0 – 0
Turnovers                                       3                      0
First Downs                                    6                     10
First Downs – Rushing                5                       8
First Downs – Passing                  1                       2
First Downs – Penalties               0                      0
3rd Down Conv/Attempts    2/8 (25%)      1/2 (50%)
4th Down Conv/Attempts     1/4 (25%)      1/1 (100%)
Penalties – Yards                       1 – 5                  3 – 20
Defensive Sacks – Yards           0 – 0                 0 – 0
Punts – Average                        2 – 34.5             0 – 0

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

FB: 8-Man II Playoff Bracket

Brackets provided via KPreps.com ...

October 23, 2021 Comments

FB: 6A Playoff Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021

FB: 8-Man I Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021

FB: 1A Playoff Bracket

Sports News

October 23, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Salvation Army Pre...
October 23, 2021Comments
COVID Booster Shots Now A...
October 22, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Deaths, 70 Ne...
October 22, 2021Comments
Program Helps Stave Off E...
October 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices