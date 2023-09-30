Solomon defeats Goessel on Homecoming 36-24

The Solomon Gorillas got a big win in front of their home fans on Friday night, taking down Goessel on Homecoming, 36-24.

Elise Biar was crowned Homecoming Queen, while Spencer Krause was tabbed as King.

The Gorillas jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, doing all of their damage in the first half against a Goessel team that has struggled this season.

With the victory, Solomon improved to 2-3 and 1-1 in district play, while the Bluebirds fell to 0-5 and 0-2 in district.

Solomon will take head on the road next week to take on the undefeated Moundridge Wildcats in yet another district challenge.